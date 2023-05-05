Peterborough: Judge calls child kidnapper every parent's nightmare
- Published
A man who kidnapped a schoolgirl from the street and sexually assaulted her has been described by a judge as "every parent's worst nightmare".
Zeshaan Tariq, 28, attacked the girl in Peterborough in July 2022, having earlier that day tried to lure another girl into his car.
Judge Philip Grey said Tariq, of Meadow Grove, was "out hunting for a schoolgirl to sexually attack".
He was jailed for nearly nine years at Cambridge Crown Court.
In March, a jury found him guilty of kidnap, attempted kidnap and sexual assault, while he also admitted two counts of driving while disqualified.
Cambridgeshire Police said on 7 July Tariq pulled up to his first victim, a 10-year-old girl, at about 15:30 BST and told her to get into his car.
'Bad people'
He became verbally aggressive when she refused, but she ran away, but he followed her until she came across a group of people, crying and asking for help.
Judge Grey told Tariq: "You failed in your first attempt to get a girl into your car, but you were determined."
About 30 minutes later, Tariq approached a 12-year-old telling her not to walk in the area as there were "bad people" there and told her he would be safe with her, police said.
Despite being a stranger he told her: "Come with your uncle, I'm your uncle."
He then offered her a soft drink which the judge said he was sure was "laced with vodka", which she later described to officers as "tasting funny".
Tariq moved into the back of the car and began to sexually assault the girl, but she managed to escape, punching her attacker in the face.
In a victim impact statement, she said she was "the most scared I have ever felt".
The judge said while these events were rare, "on that afternoon you were every parent's worst nightmare".
Tariq was sentenced to eight years and nine months imprisonment, with an extended period on licence of three years, and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.