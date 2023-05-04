Cambridgeshire shootings: Father and son died from shotgun wounds
- Published
A father and son found dead in neighbouring villages both died from shotgun wounds, an inquest heard.
Josh Dunmore, 32, and Gary Dunmore, 57, were found about 40 minutes apart at properties in Bluntisham and Sutton, Cambridgeshire on 29 March.
An inquest at Peterborough Town Hall heard both died from shotgun wounds to different parts of their bodies.
Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder.
Mr Alderton is also charged with possession of a firearm and is due to appear for a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 11 May.
Simon Milburn, the area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, adjourned the inquests, pending the outcome of police investigations.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk