Beagle breeding protests: Employee barraged with insults, court hears
An employee at an animal research laboratory has told the High Court that police could have done more to protect staff during protests.
A judge has started hearing an application from MBR Acres, based in Wyton, Cambridgeshire, for a permanent injunction against animal rights demonstrators at the site.
The facility breeds beagles for medical research.
The anonymous employee said he found some of the protests "terrifying".
He said he was "frustrated" by the response from police after some activists shouted "monster" and "puppy killer" towards him outside the entrance.
He told the judge: "I feel like they could have done more to help us."
The court in London heard how protesters set up "Camp Beagle" in the summer of 2021.
A judge previously imposed temporary injunctions that made some activities outside the site illegal.
MBR Acres is asking for "final" injunctions against named people and any "persons unknown".
"Prior to the [interim injunctions] it was terrifying," said the employee, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
"There is always the aspect of terror as far as I am concerned. The behaviour of the protesters is uncertain."
He said some activists flew drones over the site that made him feel "watched 24/7".
Mr Justice Nicklin heard how pop star Will Young took part in a demonstration at the site in 2021, when he handcuffed himself to the front gates.
Mr Young was one of several celebrities, including comedian Graham Norton and actor Joanna Lumley, who signed an open letter earlier this month from Beagle Freedom Project UK, calling for the dogs to be rehomed.
They are not involved in the High Court litigation.
Fourteen people were arrested in December last year after Animal Rebellion - since renamed Animal Rising - said in a statement that 12 of its supporters took 18 beagles from the facility.
MBR Acres is run by the company Marshall BioResources and a spokesperson has previously said the site helped "save millions of human and animal lives".
The trial is due to conclude in May.
