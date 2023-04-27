Woman who died on A11 near Newmarket named by police
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on a busy dual carriageway has been named by police.
Astrid Gruszecki, 31, of Houldsworth Terrace, Newmarket, was struck by a red Jaguar XF travelling on the southbound carriageway of the A11 at about 22:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said she died at the scene, near Six Mile Bottom, Cambridgeshire.
The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene and is assisting with the police inquiry.
Cambridgeshire Police has asked anyone with dashcam footage from the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.
