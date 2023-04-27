Catalytic converters: Cambridgeshire police 'disrupt' metal gangs
- Published
Police in Cambridgeshire say they have broken up three organised crime groups following a spike in metal thefts.
The force said thieves stole 758 catalytic converters in 2022, which was more than twice as many as 2019.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary however said the number of reported thefts in April indicated a dramatic decline.
Ch Insp Paul Rogerson praised the "quick thinking and the swift reaction" of local officers.
He added: "Whilst we have disrupted three serious organised crime groups in our area by arresting and remanding individuals, we know other criminals won't be able to resist the temptation to steal such valuable metal again.
"So our message is please remain vigilant."
Detectives said 273 catalytic converter thefts were reported in the county across January and February this year, but said 73 were reported in March, and only six so far in April.
The force pinpointed the arrest and charges against three men in particular following reports of a theft in Kingsley Walk, Ely, on 23 March.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary also thanked people in the community for reporting suspicious activity.
Valuable
It said Toyotas and Hondas were the most popular for thieves, but that Lexus, Mercedes, Mazda and Volkswagen vehicles had also been targeted.
Catalytic converters, fitted in car exhaust systems, reduce the emission of toxic gases and pollutants.
Thieves are attracted to the valuable metals the devices contain, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Police say stealing them can take two minutes and that it is hard to identify stolen converters once sold on.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk