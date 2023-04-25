Candidate caught on camera removing opponent's leaflet in Swaffham
- Published
An election candidate has apologised after being caught on camera removing his rival's campaign leaflet.
David Wickerson, standing as Independent, was posting his own publicity material at a house in Swaffham when he removed a Conservative flyer from a letter box.
In a statement he apologised for "an error of judgment".
Conservative candidates in the Swaffham ward for Breckland Council called Mr Wickerson's actions "undemocratic".
Mr Wickerson, who is standing in the same ward, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was something he had never done before and called it "a genuine mistake".
He has apologised "unreservedly" to the homeowner and fellow candidates, he said.
Mr Wickerson claimed he removed the leaflet to read because he had not received a copy.
"I had every intention of replacing the leaflet but was momentarily distracted by a friend helping me with distribution, requesting an additional supply of leaflets," he added in a statement posted on Facebook.
The householder who captured the moment on camera said: "It was quite a shock, I had my bank statements in there.
"He's said he was distracted by someone calling his name but on the CCTV you cannot see a colleague anywhere. He just walked off with my mail.
"He was rummaging around. It was an invasion of my personal space. It's definitely not on."
In a statement, the three Conservative candidates said Mr Wickerson's actions were "undemocratic"
"It is a great shame that Mr Wickerson has chosen to abandon the concept of honesty and fair play (which we have upheld) and engage in such poor tactics.
"We believe this demonstrates a shocking lack of judgement."
