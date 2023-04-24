Ickleton allotment holder finds grenade while planting asparagus

The grenade that was found at the allotment in Ickleton, CambsCambridgeshire Police
The grenade was found at the allotment in Ickleton, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday

An allotment holder planting asparagus discovered a hand grenade in the soil, a group said.

Ickleton Allotment Society said one of its members found the device at their Cambridgeshire plot on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers attended, sealed off the area and sent images to the army's explosive ordnance disposal team.

"In this instance it was a genuine grenade and the team carried out a controlled explosion," police said.

Cambridgeshire Police attended and sealed off the area, and an army explosive ordnance disposal team carried out a controlled explosion

