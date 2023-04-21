Jonathan Djanogly: Conservative MP to stand down at next election
- Published
Jonathan Djanogly, Conservative MP for Huntingdon, has said he would stand down at the next general election.
The Cambridgeshire MP was elected in to the seat in 2001 but earlier this month a party panel opposed his candidacy.
Mr Djanogly said the decision to stand down was taken following a vote by local Conservative Party members, the result of which is due out later.
"It has been a great privilege to serve the residents of the Huntingdon constituency," he said.
Mr Djanogly succeeded former prime minister Sir John Major as Huntingdon MP.
The constituency boundary is due to change, with the creation of a new seat of St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire.
Huntingdon is due to adopt parts of the current North West Cambridgeshire constituency.
In statement, he said: "I am grateful to the tens of thousands of voters who have consistently put their faith in me at the ballot box.
"Of course, until the next election, I will continue to represent Huntingdon proudly as I have done to the best of my ability for the past two decades."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk