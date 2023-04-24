Crane lorry fire closes Whittlesey road after fuel spillage
- Published
A road is expected to be closed "for the foreseeable future" after a lorry caught fire.
Fire crews were called out to the mobile crane lorry at about 07:45 BST on the A605 at Ralph Butcher Causeway, near Whittlesey.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to extinguish the blaze, but said the road would be closed for some time because of a fuel spillage.
It said no-one was injured in the blaze, which was close to houses.
The fire was accidental, it added.
Police said the road was likely to be closed "for the foreseeable future" and advised motorists to find alternative routes.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk