Peterborough Panthers say this season may be last
A speedway team said this season may be its last as its stadium contract was "unlikely" to be renewed in October.
Peterborough Panthers, based at the East of England Showground, said it would need "significant help" to fund a new stadium.
"Our intention is to carry on fighting for as long as possible" to keep speedway in the city, it added.
It also confirmed its star signing, Nicki Pedersen, had left the club, following a recent crash.
The statement comes as plans for a new housing and leisure development on the site of the current speedway track were submitted to Peterborough City Council.
The outline planning application has been drawn up by the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), which is landowner of the East of England Showground, together with its land promoter, the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG).
On its website the Panther's management said: "In terms of the future, as things stand at present, very sadly this will be our last year.
"We have a contract with the showground until the end of October, and at this stage it is highly unlikely that this will be renewed.
"We have spoken to several people regarding the potential for a new site, but the club would need significant help with that as it would essentially involve building a new stadium."
The team was formed in 1970.
They are three times champions of the United Kingdom, winning the highest-level league in 1999, 2006 and 2021.
The management also said it was "working hard" to secure a replacement for Pedersen, who sent a message to the Panthers which said: "I have to pull out for now and resign, the body is just not fit enough with my injury for the technical British speedway tracks."
Pedersen has returned to racing in Poland, the club said.
