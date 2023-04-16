March marks centenary of the birth of ibuprofen creator
The centenary of the birth of the man who discovered ibuprofen is being marked in a Fenland town.
Stewart Adams, who invented the painkiller with his associate John Nicholson, realised it worked when it cured his own hangover.
He began his pharmacy career aged 16 at a Boots store in March, Cambridgeshire.
David Edwards, from the town's museum, said his talent was spotted and "he was soon transferred" to Boots' Nottingham headquarters.
Dr Adams arrived in March as a 14-year-old in 1937, when his father transferred to a job in the locomotive running department - the town had one of the biggest marshalling yards in Europe.
After two years at the town's grammar school, he took up an apprenticeship in retail pharmacy run by his local Boots.
March and District Museum volunteer and archivist Mr Edwards said once he was moved to Nottingham "he was given some sort of scholarship to Nottingham University".
On graduation, he joined the research department at Boots, eventually becoming its head of pharmaceutical sciences research.
Dr Adams and his staff worked for 10 years to find an alternative anti-inflammatory to aspirin,
They filed a patent for the compound 2-(4-isobutylphenyl) propionic acid - later called ibuprofen - in 1961.
It was not until 1969, after years of clinical trials, that it was approved for use and in 1983 it became available over the counter.
The museum only became aware of Dr Adams' connection to March in 2016, when it undertook some research into former students of March Grammar School.
Museum volunteer Victoria Beningfield researched his career and created a display which has gone on show to mark the centenary of his birth on 16 April 1923. He died aged 95 in 2019.
Mr Edwards said: "It's great to put March's contribution to chemistry on the map, which has obviously had a world wide impact."
