Trainee Cambridgeshire police officer wants to inspire travellers
- Published
A trainee police officer said he wanted to encourage more youngsters from his Gypsy and traveller background to consider a career in the force.
Billy Cunningham, 19, started training last month and is due to pass out at Cambridgeshire police's HQ in August.
Mr Cunningham said while some eyebrows were raised among family and friends, his mother has backed his ambitions.
"There aren't many officers from Gypsy traveller backgrounds, which made it feel daunting for me to join," he said.
"But [it] also motivated me to be the change and to show that you can have a career in policing, despite the stigma.
"I want to create change, not only for my community but for everyone, from all walks of life, and show young Gypsy travellers that we can have a career in policing and to not be afraid of what everyone else thinks."
Aged 14, Mr Cunningham became a volunteer police cadet four years ago and then in 2021 was one of the first High Sheriff cadets appointed by Caroline Bewes.
The role was introduced to provide professional support for the high sheriff and give young police cadets the chance to gain experience at public events.
He said the cadet work cemented his desire to pursue a job in policing.
Mr Cunningham now volunteers twice a week as a cadet leader for both the Wisbech and Peterborough units.
"When I told my mum I wanted to be a police officer, she was fully supportive and even paid more than £50 in one week transporting me to and from cadet events," he said.
"She always knew that becoming an officer was my next big goal and, when I got in, she was just as excited and proud as I was.
"I knew this was what I wanted to do and I've always known I was destined for a different lifestyle."
Mr Cunningham has enrolled on the initial police learning and development programme and is on course to enjoy his passing out parade in front of family and friends at the force's base in Huntingdon.
