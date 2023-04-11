Cambridge: Police to up match day officers after 'unacceptable' fan behaviour
Extra police officers will be deployed at the Cambridge United and Peterborough United football match on Saturday after "wholly unacceptable" behaviour by some fans, a force said.
Several fans were prosecuted following disruption during a match between the clubs in October.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was also aware that A Just Stop Oil protest was planned for Saturday.
The force added the majority of fans behave responsibly.
Supt Robin Sissons said: "We would like to acknowledge the majority of football supporters who behave responsibly during matches, however, there was a group who behaved in an a wholly unacceptable way at the Peterborough v Cambridge game on 29 October last year, resulting in a large policing operation and subsequent criminal investigation.
"This behaviour has been condemned by both clubs who have supported police action against those involved, some of whom have since been charged with criminal offences and issued Football Banning Orders."
He said the force expected a "family-friendly atmosphere for all to enjoy" but warned people to prepare for increased footfall at Cambridge United's stadium, surrounding area and train stations.
The force also warned of added traffic disruption if the protest takes place.
