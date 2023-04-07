Soham crash: Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a motorcyclist in a crash.
The collision between a Volvo XC90 and a Kawasaki on the A142, at the junction with Northfields Road, happened at about 21:00 BST on Thursday, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.
A motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene, the force added.
A woman, 56, was arrested but has since been released on bail until 10 May.
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to contact police via the force's website or 101.
