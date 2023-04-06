A14 Cambridge Services: Thieves cut open more than 30 lorries

Police are looking to speak to two men about attempted thefts at a service station
Police are looking to speak to two men about attempted thefts at a service station

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection to attempted thefts from 34 lorries at a service station.

A security guard disturbed a group of people inside a curtain-sided lorry at the Cambridge Services on the A14 around 01:00 GMT on 8 March, Cambridgeshire police said.

The group fled and a further 33 lorries were found to have been cut open.

Police ask anyone with information about the men to contact them.

