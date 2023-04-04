Huntingdon Conservative MP Jonathan Djanogly loses selection panel vote
- Published
A sitting Conservative MP faces a reselection battle ahead of the next General Election after a party panel opposed his candidacy.
Jonathan Djanogly has held the seat of Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire since 2001.
Mr Djanogly's office confirmed a panel from Huntingdon Conservative Association voted 12-9 against reselection at a meeting on Saturday.
The decision triggers a private ballot among association members.
The local Tories could choose to overturn the panel decision and reselect Mr Djanogly after all.
Mr Djanogly succeeded former prime minister Sir John Major as Huntingdon MP.
The constituency boundary is due to change, with the creation of a new seat of St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire.
Huntingdon is due to adopt parts of the current North West Cambridgeshire constituency.
A spokesperson for the MP said: "Jonathan Djanogly is fully committed to representing the new seat of Huntingdon."
