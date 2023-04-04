Hertfordshire Police officer killed in A505 Fowlmere motorcycle crash
- Published
A police officer has died after his motorcycle crashed with a lorry.
Sgt Russell Jones, 36, was killed in the crash on the westbound A505 at Fowlmere in Cambridgeshire at about 12:35 BST on 28 March.
The trained motorcycle officer was attached to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
Sgt Jones, of Royston, Herts, was riding his personal motorcycle when he crashed, Hertfordshire Police said.
Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests had been made.
In tribute, his family said: "Russ was a beautiful human being, one of the best, who loved his job and believed in everything it stood for."
Cambridgeshire Police said Sgt Jones's motorcycle crashed with "an HGV travelling in the opposite direction" on the road.
It said another vehicle travelling westbound was also involved.
Sgt Jones's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Russell Jones 2383 on Tuesday 28th March 2023.
"Russ was, and always will be, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. And the hole he has left in all of our hearts will forever be there."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk