Cambridgeshire shootings: Man appears in crown court over murders
- Published
A man has made a first crown court appearance charged with murdering a father and son found shot dead.
Josh Dunmore, 32, was found in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday and Gary Dunmore, 57, was found in Sutton about 40 minutes later.
Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm.
He spoke only to confirm his name at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court.
The case was adjourned until a next hearing on 11 May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.