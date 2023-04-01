Cambridgeshire shootings: Man, 66, due in court charged with murders
A man is due in court charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in Cambridgeshire.
Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.
On Wednesday Josh Dunmore, 32, was found dead at his home in the village of Bluntisham and Gary Dunmore, 57, was found in nearby Sutton.
Mr Alderton will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court later today.
A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were also arrested in connection with the deaths, were released on Friday with no further action taken.
Cambridgeshire Police was called to reports of gunshots at Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 21:00 BST on Wednesday. When they arrived they discovered Josh Dunmore dead.
About 40 minutes later, more gunshots were reported in the village of Sutton, about six-and-a-half miles away. The body of Gary Dunmore was found inside a property there.
'Gentle and generous'
The victims' family paid tribute to the men in a statement released by Cambridgeshire Police.
"Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends," they said.
"He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.
"Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.
"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."
A floral tribute to Mr Dunmore Sr, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: "To my dear neighbour Gary.
"A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.
"I'm going to miss you."
Police said post-mortem examinations were due to be carried out on Monday.
