Cambridgeshire shootings: Three people in custody after father and son killed
- Published
Three people arrested after a father and son were shot dead in two villages remain in police custody.
Cambridgeshire Police found the body of a 32-year-old man after gunshots were heard in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
About 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of shots in nearby Sutton and found the body of a man, 57.
A man, aged 27, and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in Cambridge on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Thursday.
A 68-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area, also on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The force said formal identification of the victims had not yet been completed and post-mortem examinations was due to be carried out on Monday.
Ch Supt John Hutchinson previously said the incident appeared to be related to a "familial issue" and confirmed a "custody battle" was "an active line of inquiry".
"We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public in Cambridgeshire," he added.
A white Peugeot 208 was recovered in connection with the investigation as well as a shotgun from a car.
Police asked for anyone who saw the Peugeot on Wednesday night, or anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward, especially if they had CCTV footage.
"We believe that the vehicle was circulating in the Bluntisham and Sutton areas and we need to identify what time it came into the area," Ch Supt Hutchinson said.
