Rikki Neave: James Watson allowed to appeal murder conviction
A man found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy has been granted permission to appeal his conviction.
James Watson, 41, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years after being found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994.
Rikki had been strangled and his naked body was found near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.
The Court of Appeal heard Watson's lawyers had "arguable" grounds for mounting a full appeal.
Three appeal judges granted Watson "leave to appeal" against his conviction.
Watson was not present at the Court of Appeal hearing in London, but lawyers representing him argued that the case against him was "circumstantial".
Appeal judges Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, Mr Justice Goose and Mr Justice Bennathan, considered Watson's application at a hearing lasting less than an hour.
Lord Burnett told Watson's lawyers: "We will be granting leave to appeal."
He said lawyers representing Watson had "arguable" grounds for mounting a full appeal.
During his trial last year, prosecutors said Watson lured Rikki to woods where he strangled him to fulfil a "morbid fantasy".
They said he had stripped Rikki and posed his naked body in a star shape for sexual gratification, deliberately "exhibiting" him near a children's woodland den.
Trial judge Mrs Justice McGowan said Watson's sentence was determined largely by the age he was at the time of Rikki's death.
