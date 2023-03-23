Peterborough pool where legionella found due to re-open
- Published
A swimming pool and fitness centre forced to close after a strain of legionella was found on the premises is to re-open.
The Regional Fitness and Indoor Swimming Centre on Bishop's Road, Peterborough, closed on 2 March.
Peterborough Ltd, a subsidiary company of the city council, said a lack of hot water was behind the bacteria being found in routine tests.
It said previously the legionella was not connected to the pool water itself.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service quoted the managing director of Peterborough Ltd, Kitran Eastman, who said the strain identified "does not cause illness in humans", but the lack of hot water available to allow staff and pool users to wash their hands - which is a legal requirement - meant it had to close.
In a statement, the centre said: "We are delighted that the regional pool will be reopening on Friday.
"We have been working extensively with Environmental Health and are delighted that our testing has come back completely satisfactory and indicates no risk to the public.
"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to enjoy their usual swimming, gym and fitness classes."