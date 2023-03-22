South Cambridgeshire: Four-day week trial to be reviewed
- Published
A council is to consider extending a trial in which staff work a four-day week.
South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) introduced a three-month scheme in January which saw desk-based staff work fewer hours for the same pay.
The authority previously reported a survey conducted after four weeks showed many staff felt less stressed.
Findings will be presented at a cabinet meeting in May and a year-long extension considered.
The changes were introduced in a bid to support staff wellbeing, as well as attract - and retain - more staff.
Council leader Bridget Smith has said the move would help wellbeing thanks to workers having a better work-life balance.
However, the flexible working initiative was criticised by Anthony Browne, the MP for South Cambridgeshire, who said the plan "equates to a 25% hourly pay increase".
"We think a four-day week will help us attract and keep talented colleagues," the authority said.
"Not being able to fill vacant posts - or switching between agency staff to cover them - is both costly and disruptive to services for residents."
At a cabinet meeting on Monday, councillors agreed for a report on the findings from the trial to be presented to a cabinet meeting on 15 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The report will look at the district council's key performance indicators between January and March, to see how the changes impacted the work, as well as a health and wellbeing survey to see how staff were affected.
A recommendation will be made to extend the trial for a further year.
The district council said staff would continue working a four-day week until the review in May.
A recommendation about four-day week trials for facilities management staff, and staff in the shared waste services is also expected to be made, with further trials potentially starting in June.
