Histon: Martin Rudin admits killing wife but denies her murder
- Published
An 82-year-old man has admitted killing his wife but has denied her murder.
The body of Gabriella Rudin, 75, was discovered at a house on Melvin Way in Histon, Cambridgeshire, on 31 December.
At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, her husband Martin Rudin pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The court heard the plea was not acceptable to the crown and Mr Rudin is due to face trial in July in front of a High Court judge.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.