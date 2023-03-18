Cambridge University college to examine its slavery legacy
A Cambridge University college is to appoint an academic to a four-year post to examine its legacies of slavery.
Trinity College said its new Legacies of Slavery Research and Teaching Fellow would consider the ways in which the college might have gained from slavery.
This could be through fees and bequests from students and alumni or from investments by the college.
The fellow, to be appointed in October, will also explore any contributions by Trinity members who opposed slavery.
Isuri Ratnayake, ethnic and inclusion officer of Trinity's Graduate Society, said: "Examining and acknowledging the college's legacies of slavery is crucial in cultivating a culture of accountability and inclusivity.
"Only by facing our past can we pave the way towards a more equitable future, where all members of our community can thrive free from the shadows of oppression and discrimination.
"I hope that other institutions along with Trinity continue in recognising their historical ties to slavery and taking tangible steps towards repair and reconciliation."
'Debate and discussion'
Dr Michael Banner, Dean and Fellow of Trinity, said it was a "welcome initiative" and "essential to enabling us to comprehend the extent to which the college was involved or benefited from slavery, whether directly or indirectly".
"This research will enable debate and discussion from a wide range of perspectives, both within the college community and with the wider public," he said.
It comes after Cambridge University's 2019-2022 Legacies of Slavery Inquiry.
Recommendations were made for the establishment of a research centre at Cambridge and for funding for new partnerships in Africa and the Caribbean, including Cambridge Caribbean Scholarships.
Trinity College has pledged to donate £1m over five years to Cambridge Caribbean Scholarships, enabling up to three Masters' students per year from the Caribbean to study at Cambridge.
Two PhD studentships will also be available during the five-year initiative, which begins in October.
