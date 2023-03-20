Wimblington travellers' sites get retrospective permission
- Published
Three travellers' sites have been granted retrospective planning permission amid concerns the health and education of children would suffer if they were forced to move.
There are eight caravans and seven mobile homes on the sites in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire.
Fenland District Council heard the largest site could have "a domineering impact" on the settled community.
However, it agreed the children's welfare outweighed other objections.
The three sites granted retrospective permission are on Horsemoor Road and near Hook Road.
There are also two other previously approved sites in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Welfare of children'
Documents presented to the district council's planning meeting earlier this month stated the largest of the three newer sites had "an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the local area" and was "considered to result in a domineering impact upon the settled community".
The papers continued: "The welfare of children is of paramount importance.
"The weight attached to these considerations, in this instance, outweighs the policy objections to the proposed development in the planning balance."
Will Sutton, an independent on the Conservative-controlled council, said officials had their "back to the wall" when making the decision.
The council does not currently have an up-to-date Gypsy and Traveller Needs Assessment (GATNA), which could potentially allow it to argue the sites are not needed.
Its most recent assessment was carried out in 2013 and a spokesperson for the planning department said although it had attempted to put a new one in place, the pandemic was one factor in the delay.
"We were looking to appoint a new contractor, working hand-in-glove with a business that was hand-in-glove with the Gypsy and traveller community, however there were some fundamental disagreements between the contractor and this organisation, so we're back to square one," the spokesperson said.
The council is planning to discuss with other local authorities in the region whether to produce its own needs assessment or produce one collaboratively.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk