Peterborough boys raise £9k for Nene Valley signal box
Two boys have raised more than £9,000 to restore a heritage railway's signal box after a suspected arson attack.
Harry and Oliver, both aged 12, each set up a fundraising page after the fire at the Orton Mere box on the Nene Valley Railway, Peterborough, in the early hours of Monday.
The local schoolboys now hope to raise more funds by walking 10 miles on the footpath next to the track.
Harry's mother Jennifer said she was "really proud" of the boys.
The Nene Valley Railway is a steam railway attraction based at Wansford station in Cambridgeshire and covers the stations of Overton, Orton Mere, Yarwell Junction and Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the signal box just after 00:30 GMT and the blaze was "believed to have been started deliberately".
Jennifer said her son and his friend were both "extremely passionate" about trains and most of their free time was spent watching and photographing them at Orton Mere.
When they heard it had been destroyed, she and Harry went to see it.
"I was in tears," Harry said, "and before I left I asked if I could start fundraising".
The boys have since amassed £9,623 between them in three days.
"Thank you so much everyone, you've done a very good job and remember - good never fails," he said.
Jennifer added: "Both boys were mortified to hear this shocking news and can't understand why some people want to spoil what others enjoy.
"I am really proud and I know I'm speaking on behalf of Oliver's mum as well."
In April, the boys plan to set off from the Peterborough platform at Railworld and walk to Wansford, collecting money as they go.
The Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive is due to run up and down the line that day and the boys have been told this will take them back to Peterborough.
"Even better, before we leave, they're going to let us blow the whistle," Harry said.
The railway company said the restoration could cost in the region of between £10,000 and £20,000.
Assistant general manager, Tracy Spring, said what the boys were doing was "absolutely amazing".
"All of our volunteers take their hats off to them and we will be supporting them on the walk," she said.
"Good comes out of bad sometimes."