Patient jailed for attacking care worker in Cambridgeshire
- Published
A man has been jailed for attacking a care assistant while he was a patient at a secure institution.
Rory Griffin, 39, approached the female victim as she was sat on a bench alone wearing headphones during her break at the Cambridgeshire facility in 2019.
He dragged her off the bench and punched her in the head, before choking her on the ground while threatening to kill her, Cambridgeshire Police said.
He was jailed for nine years and 11 months at Cambridge Crown Court.
Griffin, of HMP Full Sutton, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and making a threat to kill.
The victim attempted to crawl away twice during the attack but Griffin grabbed her back both times.
It was only when a colleague arrived and pushed Griffin off her before pinning him to the ground that she managed to get away, police said,
The victim was taken to hospital after suffering scratches to her arms and beck during the incident.
Det Con Natalie Marriott said: "Griffin is truly a danger to society so I am glad he is now behind bars.
"This was an incredibly scary and harrowing ordeal for the victim who was just minding her own business on a break at the time and later said she thought he was trying to kill her."
