Waterbeach housing development: new woodland plaza plan
Plans for a new woodland plaza have been unveiled as part of the Waterbeach Barracks redevelopment in Cambridgeshire.
Outline permission for up to 6,500 new homes was given in 2019 and work has already started on the first houses.
The latest plans submitted are for community space in front of a proposed primary school.
They include a woodland clearing as well as access for picking up and dropping off pupils.
The planning document says the idea is to balance the functional needs of the school with an approach that makes it feel special.
"Through careful transition of character from woodland edge to open meadow and then ornamental planting the school is framed and the approach enhanced," the designers say.
"The small but meaningful school plaza sits within this green landscape infrastructure and can be used as a gathering space or for small events."
The plans are due to be considered by the Greater Cambridge Shared Planning authority, which is a partnership between Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire District Councils., says the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A consultation is open until the end of March, with a decision expected by May, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The plans for the school itself are being considered by Cambridgeshire County Council.
