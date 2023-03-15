Peterborough: Burglars target charity for disabled children
A charity that supports vulnerable and disabled children is reeling after burglars caused thousands of pounds of damage.
Little Miracles, at the Spinney, Peterborough, was broken into at about 03:30 GMT on Monday.
Staff discovered smashed doors with toy boxes, equipment and play areas covered in broken glass.
Chief executive Michelle King said: "The person responsible must have been really desperate to drop to this low."
Laptops, iPads, consoles and other equipment was smashed or taken in the raid when thieves broke into the main school and two out-buildings.
The charity, which has 14 centres across the East of England, saw more than 15,000 families access its services last year.
It supports children and young adults with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.
'Safe place'
Little Miracles became known after it was the recipient of a special Children in Need DIY SOS transformation in 2013.
Ms King told the BBC: "When they broke in, glass broke - it got into the toy boxes underneath, they've climbed over equipment, it's devastating.
"We are opening as usual from Tuesday though as it's really important for the routine of these children that we are there and we remain their safe place.
"Its not their safe place at the moment and that scares me."
She added: "I have to believe that the person responsible would have to have been really desperate to drop to this low - I cannot process it any other way.
"There's a lot of good in the world and I have to hope that the person who did this was in a really bad place."
She said the charity would do everything it could to maintain the children's routines.
"We work with young people - from birth to 25 years - these are children with learning disabilities who will struggle to understand what has happened," she said.
"It's very visible. Trying to explain it to the children, some won't understand, some will be upset and devastated and not feel safe and some will be angry.
"So it's trying to manage all of their emotions and put it into something positive - that's why we're making pretty artwork to cover up the boarding."
She said she had no idea of the cost of the damage, but a A Just Giving site has been set up for offers of help.
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said the force was called at about 06:30 on Monday to reports of a business burglary and an investigation is underway.
