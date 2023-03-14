Harston builder's yard could house traveller pitches
A builder's yard could provide space for Gypsy and Traveller families after a developer put forward plans in south Cambridgeshire.
The planning application is among three submitted for the Centenary Works site at Button End in Harston.
Other ideas put forward to the council include homes and an eco business park.
The developer said each of the proposals would meet an "undeniable and appropriate" need in the area.
One application proposes to create seven Gypsy and Traveller pitches on the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Each pitch would have room for a static caravan, a touring caravan, an amenity building, a shed, and parking for two cars.
A children's play area is included at the location and a site manager's office is proposed at the front.
The documents highlighted a protest last year outside The Guildhall in Cambridge about the lack of provision of Gypsy and Traveller sites in the area.
'Fantastic location'
Another application would see the demolition of the existing buildings and the building of eight new bungalows.
In planning documents, the developer highlighted reports about the need for housing in the area and said: "The scheme will provide eight dwellings for young families and professionals looking to move to the area with a fantastic sustainable location close to Cambridge city, its surrounding towns and villages and transport links."
Each bungalow is proposed to have a private garden and an off-road parking space for two vehicles.
The final application put forward would redevelop the site into an eco business park, offering eight "modern and green" small industrial units.
Each unit would have a green flat roof, as well as solar panels and electric car charging points.
The documents said this proposal would provide space for small businesses in the rural area.
The plans said: "Each of these applications fulfil a current and undeniable and appropriate need for alternative use of the Centenary Works site.
"These proposed uses are also suitable since none of them will have any adverse impact on openness nor cause any harm to openness, but will help meet the current established needs for either small residential units; or small self-employment, new business establishment units; or Gypsy and Traveller pitches and a site manager's office."