Wisbech: Murder charge over stab death of Eliza Bibby
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at her bungalow.
Eliza Bibby, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds in her Beechwood Road home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 10 January.
Jamie Boughen, 47, was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home in Waterlees Road in the town.
He has been charged with Ms Bibby's murder and he is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.
A 23-year-old man, who was also arrested on Wednesday, has been released on bail until 8 May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.