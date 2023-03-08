Two more arrests in Wisbech bungalow murder investigation
Police investigating the murder of a woman have arrested two further people.
Eliza Bibby, 47, was found by officers in her bungalow in Beechwood Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, with multiple stab wounds on 10 January after 06:33 GMT.
A 47-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Wisbech, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them.
