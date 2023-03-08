Cambourne mother who worked two jobs wins £838k on lottery
- Published
A mother with two jobs said she would finally be able to buy a house after winning £838,125 on the lottery.
Sally-Ann Hanitzsch, 55, of Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, worked shifts at a supermarket alongside a full-time role as a council assets officer.
She matched all five main numbers plus a lucky star in the EuroMillions draw on 2 December, but did not check her ticket until more than a month later.
She plans to go on holiday to Japan and help her son and daughter to buy homes.
Ms Hanitzsch said it had been "very tiring" to work 20 hours per week as a customer services assistant at Morrisons on top of her regular job at Cambridge City Council.
'Lost the plot'
"The win means I'll be able to have some of that time back and also help my family financially," she said.
"I'm now debt free; I'm buying a home, having lived in social housing for years.
"I'm going to help Jack and Sophie to get on to the property ladder, buy a new car, probably a new Ford Fiesta as I don't need anything bigger, go on a few holidays and plan the big trip to Japan."
She rarely checked her lottery tickets and found out she had won during a break in a nine-hour supermarket shift.
The family celebrated with a takeaway curry, although she admitted her son thought she had "lost the plot" when she told him about the win and her daughter did not believe her at first, either.
Ms Hanitzsch has since quit her supermarket job but vowed to continue in her full-time role.
"I'm only 55, I love my job and my colleagues at the council," she said.
