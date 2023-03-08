Mill Road bridge: Permanent car ban at Cambridge crossing
The majority of cars are once again due to be banned from a city's bridge.
Cambridgeshire County Council's highways and transport committee voted to introduce a permanent restriction for the Mill Road bridge in Cambridge.
It means only exempt vehicles, including buses, cyclists, taxis and blue badge holders, can use it.
The council hopes the measure will encourage more sustainable travel although critics worry it will "move the problem".
The council is run by an alliance of Liberal Democrat, Labour and independent councillors.
'Miserable'
The bridge was closed to motorised traffic in June 2020 for 11 months and a public consultation on the issue was later held.
A council report said 72% of respondents supported the restriction, but that 690 objections were made online when the traffic regulation order (TRO) was advertised.
Drivers who are not exempt could be picked up by automatic number plate recognition cameras and fined - although there would be a month-long grace period where drivers would instead receive a warning letter.
Shapour Meftah, chairman of the Mill Road Traders Association, said the so-called bus gate would disperse traffic on to surrounding roads, making them a "miserable place to live".
"Yes, we want a better life and a better environment, but we cannot pass the buck to other roads; we have to make sure it is fair to everyone," he said.
The Conservative group - according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service - proposed a decision be delayed pending further traffic modelling to assess what impact it would have.
Tory councillor, Alan Sharp, said he was also concerned the TRO would "move the problem" to surrounding streets.
Brian Milnes, a Liberal Democrat, said he sympathised with worried business owners but said he thought the change would provide an "economic benefit".
Eight councillors voted in favour and seven voted against during the Highways & Transport Committee meeting.
Installation of the bus gate infrastructure is due to start later this year.
