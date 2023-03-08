St Ivo Academy parents fear for teens on period toilet access
Parents have accused a school of "punishment-focused" disciplinary methods and raised concerns over toilet access for teens starting their period.
A parents' forum for St Ivo Academy in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, has written to school leaders claiming there are safeguarding issues.
Some students "are literally living in fear", parents allege.
A spokesperson for Astrea Academy, which runs the school, said changes led to a "marked improvement in behaviour".
The forum, a group of about 350 parents, said there had been growing concerns since the behaviour policy was changed across the entire trust in September 2022.
In a formal complaint to the leadership of the school, which has about 1,800 pupils, the forum said parents were "appalled by the implementation of an educational philosophy and behavioural management system which is punishment-focused and prioritises compliance over concordance".
"We would strongly point out that strict disciplinarian methods are entirely inappropriate for a generation which is recovering from the trauma of a national pandemic that had an extreme and unprecedented impact on their lives," the letter said.
"We have a number of examples of children needing to access GP support and mental health services as a direct result of the implementation of the behaviour management strategies St Ivo has recently employed."
The letter added that the combination of shortened lunchtimes and strict rules during lessons left "toilet access woefully inadequate".
"Many of our teenage girls who are in the vulnerable stage of starting periods do not feel confident of appropriate and discreet access to facilities," the letter said.
Parents were also "deeply concerned about the number of lessons being taught to groups of 60 or even 90 pupils in the school hall".
"These communal sessions across classes, year groups and sometime even subjects are entirely inadequate," the complaint said.
A teacher, speaking anonymously, said they were "terrified that if I do not enforce the core routines forced on staff by Astrea then I will lose my job".
"The focus is no longer on what a student has learned but whether or not their behaviour is immaculate," they said.
'Improvement journey'
An Astrea Academy Trust spokesperson said: "Getting the culture right in schools is critically important, which is why we have introduced new routines and policies that help us create a calm, safe and purposeful environment, where all our students can learn and all our teachers can teach, free from disruption."
They said "as part of our school improvement journey" changes to praise systems were introduced, including a "very popular" award scheme for hard work and effort.
"We are already seeing the impact of these changes, which includes a marked improvement in behaviour.
"Working with our families is hugely important to us at all times but especially so as we make these changes.
"We regularly run listening sessions, forums and information events with parents and carers and work hard to engage with them.
"And our doors are always open for families and members of our community to visit St Ivo to see the quality of education and care we offer to our students."
