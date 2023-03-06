Hot water issue close Peterborough swimming pool again
- Published
A city swimming pool has been closed for five days because no hot water is available.
The pool, at the Regional Fitness and Indoor Swimming Centre on Bishop's Road in Peterborough, closed on 2 March.
Peterborough Ltd, a subsidiary company of the city council, cited "operational issues affecting the water supply" as the reason.
The pool's website said work was underway on the issue and would provide a further update as soon as possible.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the pool had reported boiler issues in recent weeks although it was unclear if this was related.