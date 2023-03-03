Wisbech: Third murder arrest over woman's fatal stabbing
- Published
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death.
Eliza Bibby, 47, was found dead at her house in Beechwood Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 10 January.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and has been released on bail.
A woman had already been arrested, while a 45-year-old man, who had also been arrested, was found dead at HMP Peterborough on 25 January.
The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering Ms Bibby, but had been remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.
The woman, a 42-year-old from Wisbech, was also arrested pending further inquiries. She has also been remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
