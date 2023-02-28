Entonox: Gas and air suspended at Cambridgeshire hospitals
- Published
A hospital trust has suspended its use of gas and air pain relief in its maternity units due to the risk of "prolonged exposure" to staff.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust temporarily stopped using Entonox "to protect midwifery and medical teams".
It told patients it was "not a decision made lightly" and was "based on expert external advice".
The trust runs maternity services at Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.
In a statement on the trust website, it said there was no danger to mothers or babies from using Entonox but tests on air quality in its maternity units identified a "potential risk" to staff.
The trust apologised "for the anxiety and uncertainty this announcement will cause".
They said pregnant women can still make alternative pain relief choices and hoped to safely reintroduce Entonox soon.
"None of us want our women to be without the option for gas and air during labour," the trust said.
Entonox, which consists of nitrous oxide and oxygen, is a well-established form of pain relief and is self-administered by women during labour.
Acute exposure to nitrous oxide can lead to anaemia, due to the vitamin B12 depletion, and has been linked to fertility issues.
The workplace exposure limit is 100 parts per million (ppm).
A number of other hospitals in England, including Ipswich and the Princess Alexandra in Harlow, withdrew Entonox - but have since restored it.
Basildon Hospital stopped the use of Endonox altogether after reinstating the anaesthetic following a brief suspension last year.
An NHS England spokesperson said: "NHS England has been working with the trusts where gas and air supplies have been affected due to differing and localised issues - this is not a widespread issue and patients should continue to access services as normal."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk