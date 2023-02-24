St Neots: Fire crews called to Eaton Socon industrial unit

Smoke coming out of an industrial unit following a fire with a fire fighter in the foreground. Flames can be seen coming out of a car.Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire attended the blaze at the car recovery company

Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have dealt with a large fire at an industrial unit.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service said it was called at 05:40 GMT to the blaze at Enfield Car Recovery in St Neots.

The blaze, at the unit on the Howard Road Industrial Estate in Eaton Socon, was brought under control after two hours.

Neighbouring properties were advised to keep doors and windows closed, the fire service said.

Steve Hubbard/BBC
Several cars were damaged in the blaze
Steve Hubbard/BBC
The fire service said it managed to get the blaze under control within a few hours

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.