Huntingdon: Cyclist death accused was 'anxious' for her own safety, jury told
A pedestrian accused of killing a cyclist who fell into a car's path may "unintentionally" have put her hand out to protect herself, a court heard.
Auriol Grey, 49, is alleged to have gestured in a "hostile" way towards Celia Ward, 77, who died at the scene in Huntingdon on 20 October 2020.
In police interview, Ms Grey said she was "anxious" she would be hit by the cycle, which was travelling "fast".
Ms Grey, of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, denies manslaughter.
The jury at Peterborough Crown Court heard the two women passed each other in opposite directions on the pavement of the town's ring road pavement that afternoon.
The trial was told the incident was captured on CCTV which included sound, and how, prior to Mrs Ward coming off her bike, Ms Grey could be heard shouting "get off the [expletive] pavement".
The prosecution claims the defendant was "angered by the presence of a cyclist on a footpath".
'Anxious'
Ms Grey was arrested the following day and jurors were shown a recording of her police interviews.
She told police the path was wide enough for "maybe just two people shoulder-to-shoulder".
Ms Grey, who has cerebral palsy, told officers she was partially sighted and it was "difficult" for her to "explain" distances.
She described the pedal cycle as travelling "fast" in the centre of the pavement, stating she was "anxious that I was going to get hit by it".
She said she "may have unintentionally put" out her hand to protect herself. Ms Grey believed she had made light contact with Mrs Ward.
After being shown the CCTV footage, interviewing officer Det Sgt Mark Dollard asked her why she said what she said, to which she responded: "I don't know."
Under cross-examination by defence barrister Miranda Moore KC, Det Sgt Dollard said he did not have any evidence to "categorically" show the path was a shared cycleway.
The trial continues.