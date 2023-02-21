Wisbech incinerator: Protest held at planning inspectorate meeting
A silent protest has been held at the start of a planning process looking at plans to build one of Europe's biggest waste incinerators.
MVV Environment wants to build a plant at Algores Way, Wisbech, on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border.
It said burning waste not sent to landfill would help generate energy for local industrial use.
Councils and campaigners are worried about pollution emitted by burning the waste and traffic issues.
MVV said the site would handle more than 625,600 tonnes of waste per year and aim to generate 53 million watts of electricity and 50 million thermal watts of steam energy to be sent to the grid or major local industries.
Because of the size of the proposed plant, the planning inspectorate is having to examine the plans.
It will be expected to balance the national benefits of the project with local concerns.
Five authorities - Wisbech Town Council, Fenland District Council, King's Lynn Borough Council, Norfolk County and Cambridgeshire County Councils as well as Secretary of State and North East Cambridgeshire MP, Steve Barclay have opposed the incinerator scheme.
Ruth, who lives in Wisbech was at the demonstration, said: "Whilst this might be needed it goes against everything, every report, that's been produced.
"It's about the particulates that will be admitted from this giant chimney.
"An area that is less densely populated seems to me would be the most preferred location for this type of product."
Farmer John Harrison, who lives outside Wisbech in neighbouring Emneth, said the plant should be built nearer a railway line or a port "so waste could be transported more efficiently to it".
"I'm not that concerned about the pollution coming out of it because I believe it will be filtered and burned in a controlled way to minimise that.
"But I don't think Wisbech has got the infrastructure to cope with the amount of traffic."
Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment said it "will honestly look at all the suggestions that are made."
"We're very clear about what we need to do and what the purpose of this project is all about.
"But that doesn't mean we've got everything right and there may be some things coming from the floor that we need to think about."
The proposal will be determined by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy following recommendations by the planning inspectorate in about a year's time.
