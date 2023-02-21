Fenland District Council cuts its portion of council tax by 2%
A local authority will reduce its portion of council tax but residents' bills are still set to rise.
Fenland District Council approved a 2% cut for the 2023-24 financial year at a full council meeting on Monday.
Conservative leader of the authority Chris Boden said it was "one of very few councils in the country with a council tax record like ours".
The council tax will rise due increases from other Cambridgeshire authorities.
According to the council, a Band D household would pay £255.24 a year, down from £260.46.
For the past four years the authority has frozen its portion of council tax but said it would now "go even further" with the cut.
Mr Boden said: "We are incredibly proud of the fact that, thanks to good financial management, we've been able to achieve this while still delivering excellent services for local people."
District councils are responsible for services such as bin collections, parks, and planning.
Despite the reduction from the district council, residents will have a maximum 4.99% rise from Cambridgeshire County Council.
They will also see a 5.8% rise from the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner and a 6.6% rise from Cambridgeshire Fire Authority.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has also agreed a precept, £12 a year for those living in a Band D property, to help protect bus services.