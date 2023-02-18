Cyprus 'terracotta army' figures in Cambridge in UK first
- Published
Figurines from the so-called "terracotta army of Cyprus" are to go on show in the UK for the first time.
The larger than life-size clay figures were discovered in north-west Cyprus and will join 200 ancient treasures on display in Cambridge.
They are part of a Fitzwilliam Museum exhibition, which explores the art and identities of the largest Mediterranean islands - Cyprus, Sardinia and Crete.
It hopes to transport visitors back to everyday life 4,000 years ago.
The Swedish Cyprus Expedition discovered 2,000 clay votive figurines, including human figures, sphinxes and horse-drawn chariots, at the sanctuary of Agia Eirini in 1929.
About 500 remain at the Archaeological Museum of Nicosia and some are among more than 50 objects borrowed from Cyprus' national museums for the exhibition.
Dr Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou, director of the department of antiquities in Cyprus, said: "We look forward to viewing the cultural objects of these three islands side by side, in a creative dialogue for the first time."
Bronze votive figures from ancient burial grounds in Sardinia are also on display in the UK for the first time.
These include a bronze boat, a figure of an archer and a figure of a grieving mother holding her dead child.
They come from 4,000-year-old Nuragic civilization which left no written records, yet lasted from about 2000BC until Roman colonisation in 238BC.
Other highlights include a miniature crawling baby discovered in caves in eastern Crete (3200BC to 1200BC), on loan from the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford.
Curator Dr Anastasia Christophilopoulou said the exhibition brings together three years of research.
"We must picture ourselves in one of these islands, to better understand how these unique objects reveal self-perceptions, community identity and the islands' long histories," she said
Islanders: The Making of the Mediterranean will open at the Fitzwilliam Museum on 24 February and run until 4 June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk