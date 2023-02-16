Drugs and cash recovered in police operation in Cambridge
- Published
Police have seized drugs and cash following a raid on a property.
A warrant was issued and a search carried out at a premises in Nuns Way, Cambridge.
Officers seized cocaine and cannabis with a street value of about £25,000 - and £5,000 cash, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Three men have been charged in connection with the incident and have been remanded in custody.
