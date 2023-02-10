Gorefield crash: Grace Robinson died after Jaguar crash
A 20-year-old woman who died after a Jaguar XKR crashed has been described by her family as a "precious daughter... loved by everyone".
Grace Robinson, 20, of Station Road, Wisbech St Mary, was a passenger in the crash in Gorefield, near Wisbech at about 17:00 GMT on 3 February.
She died the following day in hospital, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The driver and another passenger, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
In a tribute released by police, Ms Robinson's family said: "[She was a] precious daughter, beautiful, young, loved by everyone.
"[She] lit up every room with her smile - her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever - words fail us."
The Jaguar was the only vehicle involved in the crash on Gote Lane and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw the crash or the Jaguar just before the incident.
