Secret Garden Party: More acts announced for 2023 festival
- Published
More artists have been announced for a music and arts festival once dubbed "the worst kept secret".
De La Soul, Roisin Murphy, 2manydjs and Leftfield are among those who will appear at The Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, in July.
They join already announced headliners Underworld, The Libertines and Fat Freddy's Drop.
Organisers said they wanted to transport visitors into a "temporary magical parallel world".
The Secret Garden Party began in a not-so-secret location in Abbots Ripton in 2003 and has grown from a few hundred festival-goers to tens of thousands.
The festival took a break between 2017 and 2021 before returning last year.
This summer's event, which has a science-fiction theme, will have more than 10 live music and DJ stages, games, parades and art installations.
Other acts taking part, from 20 to 23 July, are Fabio and Grooverider, who will present a celebration of jungle and drum and bass, and musician Peaches.
