Peterborough Cathedral art showcases highs and lows of 2022

Part of a dress made from vaccine lidsPeterborough Cathedral
This dress is called "Flip off", referring to the instruction on the lid of Covid-19 vaccines

A dress made from more than 2,000 Covid-19 vaccine lids is among hundreds of works of art showcasing the highs and lows of 2022.

Peterborough Cathedral is hosting the event with more than 300 exhibits from 200 artists displayed on its walls.

The pandemic, war in Ukraine, the summer's heatwave and the Queen's jubilee are among subjects representing the ups and downs of last year.

"Made in 2022" will be on show until 2 March.

The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, described the exhibition - including contributions from Ukrainian artists - as "an amazing collection".

Peterborough Cathedral
The Crowned Corgi was artist Michelle Prior's "contribution to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee"
Peterborough Cathedral
Rescued from the Fire was created by Mark Albon after a friend pointed out he was burning "beautiful oak logs" just to warm his toes

The Dean said: "It's everything from a quite simple painting, to stained glass, to sculptures made out of recycled material.

"It's an explosion of creativity and a real reflection on what was a tumultuous year."

He added while some submitted works were "a bit challenging for a holy space", the cathedral "tried to have as broad a range as we could possibly imagine".

Natalie Malcolm/BBC
The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough said the exhibition demonstrated how events inspired creativity
Peterborough Cathedral
Zoning Out by Tom Sharp was created by "upcycling used plastic into surrealistic assemblages" with the hair made from a B&Q bucket

A striking piece of artwork is a dress made by nurses Shan Barcroft and Ireen Musarira, who were both involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Natalie Malcolm/BBC
The dress was created using lids from vaccines used in Peterborough during the pandemic

Ms Barcroft said"Flip off" was "part of living history" and had been named due to the way they had been taking off the many vaccine lids which they saved.

"The red and blue is really quite symbolic of the national pride, I suppose, in terms of the effectiveness of the mass vaccination programme, as well," she added.

Peterborough Cathedral
A number of Ukrainian artists contributed work including this by Mariya Myronova, entitled Russian Games series. Propaganda. 2022

