Gorefield crash: Woman dies and two people seriously hurt
- Published
A 20-year-old woman died after a Jaguar XKR crashed leaving the driver and another passenger seriously hurt.
Emergency services were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech, at 17:00 GMT on Friday.
The three people in the car - the only vehicle involved in the crash on Gote Lane - were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where the woman died on Saturday.
The other two remained in hospital, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The driver was a 29-year-old man, while the other passenger was an 18-year-old woman, and both were from the Wisbech area.
Police appealed for witnesses who saw the crash or the Jaguar just beforehand.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk