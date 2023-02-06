Cambridgeshire Police detective dismissed for misconduct
- Published
A police detective has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.
Det Con Michael Chang, who was based at Huntingdon, had been given a 16-month prison suspended for two years in October 2021 after admitting dangerous driving and possessing a firearm - his police-issued PAVA spray.
Cambridgeshire Police said he had breached the force's standards.
Following a four-day hearing last week, Det Con Chang was dismissed without notice.
The hearing found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.
Chief Constable Nick Dean said: "The public should be able to trust that police officers will act professionally at all times.
"Det Con Chang's actions on two occasions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"We expect the highest standard of professionalism from our officers, but Det Con Chang's conduct has been found to have fallen short of our expectations and in addition, the public would rightly expect that dismissal would be the consequence."
